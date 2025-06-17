Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeDevelopmentInvestmentLondonRetailSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Green light for High Holborn mixed-use scheme

17 Jun 2025 | 13:50 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

370,000 sq ft redevelopment marks Singaporean developer Hoi Hup Realty's London entry

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Person, Walking, City

Royal London launches prime Liverpool retail sale

17 Jun 2025
Read

Oval submits fresh plans for Manchester mixed-use scheme

17 Jun 2025
Read

Hotel operator secured at Telford's Station Quarter

17 Jun 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

Poundland rescue deal proposes halt on rent payments

17 Jun 2025
Read