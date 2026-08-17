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Data centresAlternativesDevelopmentLondonPlanningPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Green light for Hounslow data centre campus

17 Aug 2026 | 13:32 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Cranford campus will span 538,000 sq ft

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