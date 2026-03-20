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Student AccommodationDevelopmentInvestmentResidentialUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Green light for Landmark's first UK student scheme

20 Mar 2026 | 07:38 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

120 Suffolk Street redevelopment will deliver up to 504 student beds

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