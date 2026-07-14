NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastDevelopment

Green light for Mountpark's largest ever UK speculative build

14 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones, David Hatcher

Planning approval secured for 640,000 sq ft scheme

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Mountpark loads up €180m Irish logistics sale

1 Oct 2026
Read

Newlands secures one of Scotland's largest-ever logistics funding deals

18 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

PLP pushes on with 700,000 sq ft speculative logistics scheme

2 Sep 2026
Read
Truck, Vehicle, Transportation

Mountpark picks new chief executive

1 Sep 2026
Read