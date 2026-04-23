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AlternativesLondonUK & IrelandLife SciencesOfficeDevelopmentPlanningRegeneration

Green light for Paddington research hub

23 Apr 2026 | 08:11 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Planning for the Fleming Centre to be referred to the mayor of London for sign-off

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