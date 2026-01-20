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LogisticsDevelopmentEast of EnglandInvestmentPlanningUK & Ireland

Green light for Pigeon's 500,000 sq ft Chelmsford logistics scheme

20 Jan 2026 | 14:40 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Timeline for construction yet to be disclosed

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