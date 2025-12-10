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Life SciencesAlternativesDevelopmentEast of EnglandInvestmentOfficeRegenerationRetailSouth EastUK & Ireland

Green light for Railpen's 1m sq ft Cambridge innovation park

10 Dec 2025 | 08:06 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Beehive development signed off by state secretary Steve Reed

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