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OfficeLondonUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestmentPlanning

Green light for Railpen's City office redevelopment

20 Jul 2026 | 13:07 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

12 Smithfield scheme will deliver more than 122,000 sq ft of workspace

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