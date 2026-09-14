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ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentNorth WestPlanningPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Green light for Renaker's £1.1bn Manchester tower cluster

14 Sep 2026 | 08:11 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

City council agrees to flexible profit reviews to keep developer's five-tower project viable

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