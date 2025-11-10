Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeDevelopmentInvestmentScotlandUK & Ireland

Green light for Royal London's new Scottish HQ

10 Nov 2025 | 07:40 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Pension giant to redevelop its former Thistle Street offices into a modern 108,000 sq ft hub

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Black Cat opens new offices in Ireland

7 Nov 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Developers vie for £1.5bn City tower project

6 Nov 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Green light for Henley's £1.3bn Salford retail-to-resi scheme

6 Nov 2025
Read

North Wind Capital markets Mayfair mixed-use asset

6 Nov 2025
Read