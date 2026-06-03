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Hotels & LeisureInvestmentLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Green light for second Amano London hotel

3 Jun 2026 | 12:32 | London | by May Agaran

Waterman House conversion to be delivered by Amano Group and Excellion Capital

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