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ResidentialUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastDevelopmentRegeneration

Green light for Sheffield's Cannon Brewery revamp

22 Jul 2026 | 07:13 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Phase one will deliver 240 apartments, part of around 500 homes proposed overall

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