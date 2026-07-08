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DevelopmentUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastLogisticsResidential

Green light for Yorkshire Water's Bradford mixed-use scheme

8 Jul 2026 | 14:40 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Esholt project will deliver up to 150 new homes

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