Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeDevelopmentInvestmentRetailSouth EastUK & Ireland

Green light for YTL's Bristol office development

4 Aug 2025 | 07:19 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

First office block at Brabazon mixed-use district will comprise around 123,330 sq ft

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Development Victoria lodges plans for final stages of Fitzroy Gasworks

4 Aug 2025
Read

Unite gets approval for 500-bed Elephant & Castle student project

1 Aug 2025
Read

Approval for TT Group's Ravenscourt Park Hospital revamp

1 Aug 2025
Read

Allison Homes acquires £165m Bristol site

1 Aug 2025
Read