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OfficeDevelopmentRetailSouth WestUK & Ireland

Green light for YTL's second Bristol office

4 Mar 2026 | 13:05 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

One Brabazon Gateway scheme will comprise 123,000 sq ft of workspace

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