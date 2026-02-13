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CorporatePeopleResidentialSouth EastUK & Ireland

Greencore Homes appoints South East partnerships lead

13 Feb 2026 | 15:34 | London | by May Agaran

Julia Harrington to develop strategic pipeline in the region

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