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PeopleUK & IrelandResidentialCorporateDevelopmentFinancing

Greencore Homes expands senior leadership team

3 Nov 2026 | 12:53 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Former Vistry and Linden Homes directors join housebuilder

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