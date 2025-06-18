Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentGermanyIndustrialSwitzerland

GreenPlaces appoints chief financial officer

18 Jun 2025 | 07:19 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Markus Eberhard also becomes chief executive of the German subsidiary

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, Architecture, Building

GreenPlaces to invest €100m in German light industrial developments

6 Nov 2024
Read
Architecture, Building, Person

Aurelis to develop north German light industrial scheme

13 Jun 2025
Read

Sirius’ Andrew Coombs: “Defence is just another layer on top”

3 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Beos shifts two Bavarian assets into light industrial fund

15 Apr 2025
Read