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LogisticsContinental EuropeFranceInvestment

GreenPoint-backed firm forward funds Lille logistics facility

26 Mar 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag, Julie Cruz

Last-mile transport infrastructure asset prelet to global e-commerce company

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