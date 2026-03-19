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FinancingDevelopmentInvestmentOfficeSouth WestUK & Ireland

Greenridge secures £22m Bristol office loan

19 Mar 2026 | 14:40 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Funding from Investec will support the acquisition and revamp of 3 Temple Quay

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