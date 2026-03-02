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ResidentialLondonUK & Ireland

Greenwich Peninsula: 3,000 homes down, 14,500 to go

2 Mar 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

The forgotten corner of London that has more homes planned than Bristol, but has built out less than a quarter so far

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