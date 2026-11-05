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LeasingLondonUK & IrelandOfficeSustainability

Greycoat and Goldman dial up occupancy at Chiswell Street scheme

5 Nov 2026 | 07:00 | London | by May Agaran

Techspace signs for 25,725 sq ft

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