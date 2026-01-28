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LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Greycoat and JP Morgan secure buyer for £110m Vintners Place

28 Jan 2026 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

Protracted sales process nears conclusion

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