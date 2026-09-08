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OfficeSouth EastUK & Ireland

Greycoat emerges as buyer of £80m South East campus

8 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland, James Buckley

270,000 sq ft office complex is Cisco’s HQ

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