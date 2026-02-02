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FinancingDevelopmentInvestmentLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Greycoat secures £32m loan for City office retrofit

2 Feb 2026 | 10:14 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Two-year facility secured against 140 Leadenhall

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