Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Data centresAlternativesCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeLogisticsPoland

Greykite creates Poland’s most powerful data centre

28 May 2025 | 07:50 | London | by David Hatcher

New lease agreement creates massive value-add to swift logistics repositioning play

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Greykite launches big-box platform and makes £340m triple purchase

19 May 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Greykite makes debut investment with €300m Polish logistics ambitions

11 Sep 2024
Read
Head, Person, Face

Abel’s Greykite and Croft’s Martley team up for UK multi-let industrial assault

7 May 2025
Read
Outdoors, Person, Aerial View

Greykite launches multi-let industrial platform with €1bn ambitions

14 Apr 2025
Read