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ResidentialContinental EuropeGermany

Greykite launches €500m German resi platform

5 Jan 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch, Julie Cruz

Michael Abel's firm makes 1,600-unit seed portfolio acquisition with operating partner

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