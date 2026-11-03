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ResidentialUK & IrelandInvestment

Greykite secures co-investor for £300m single-family platform

3 Nov 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

US group buys 33% stake in Uniqhomes as part of recapitalisation

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