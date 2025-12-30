NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeSpainCold StorageInvestment

Greymile secures €21m Spanish cold storage facilities

30 Dec 2025 | 12:24 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Grupo Lar and Azahar Capital-backed platform buys assets from EuroLog

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

The asset is located in Monsoult, 30 kilometres north of Paris, France, ITM LAI, logistics, PGIM M&G

PGIM finds buyer for €40m Paris warehouse

11 Dec 2025
Read

AEW acquires French logistics development

1 Dec 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

South Bay invests €90m in Helsingborg logistics park 

19 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Machine

WDP invests €107m in Dutch and Romanian warehouses 

10 Apr 2025
Read