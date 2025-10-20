Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

ResidentialContinental EuropeDevelopmentFranceInvestmentOffice

Greystar acquires Paris resi development

20 Oct 2025 | 10:51 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Firm secures 257-unit project for Canvas brand

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, College

Mark’s development platform to convert Paris offices into student housing  

13 Oct 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

JP Morgan AM and QuinSpark set up student housing platform

25 Sep 2025
Read
Logo, Architecture, Building

Pimco plans new core-plus fund with Allianz backing

23 Sep 2025
Read

Praemia REIM close to offloading €130m+ Paris office

18 Sep 2025
Read