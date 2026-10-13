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ResidentialBeneluxContinental EuropeNetherlandsInvestment

Greystar and Adia find buyer for €350m Amsterdam residential complex

13 Oct 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

Sale would be largest Dutch living single-asset deal this year

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