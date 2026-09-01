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PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentGermanyResidential

Greystar appoints head of development for Germany and Austria

1 Sep 2026 | 07:41 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Michael Stapf is joining from LBBW Immobilien

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