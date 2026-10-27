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ResidentialEast of EnglandUK & IrelandDevelopmentPlanningPolicy & Regulation

Greystar clears hurdle for first regional garden-style community

27 Oct 2026 | 06:39 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Approval given for 387-home Cambridgeshire scheme

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