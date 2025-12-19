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Student AccommodationInvestmentIrelandUK & Ireland

Greystar completes €105m Irish student acquisition

19 Dec 2025 | 06:40 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Living specialist adds 724 student beds to growing portfolio in Ireland

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