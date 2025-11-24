Green Street News - Homepage
Student AccommodationContinental EuropeInvestmentResidentialSpain

Greystar completes Spanish student acquisition

24 Nov 2025 | 12:06 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Collection comprises three assets with more than 1,200 beds

