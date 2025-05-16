Greystar confirms €350m Danish market entry

Student AccommodationContinental EuropeDenmarkNordicsResidential
16 May 2025 | 06:00 | London | by Amy Finch
NREP sells 1,758-bed Copenhagen student housing portfolio in record deal
KKR makes latest living play with £90m student splash
King’s Cross music studio campus primed for £92m sale
Mountpark prelets 500,000 sq ft logistics development to Tesco
Shah on property: bend like a palm tree – the importance of resilience in turbulent times
Praxis completes St Enoch shopping centre purchase
TPG Angelo Gordon and Beltane acquire Mayfair office block
Vita Group’s 1,200-home Birmingham scheme approved
Peel Waters offloads Cheshire industrial open storage site
Tide granted consent for Southwark co-living scheme
Q+A: Carlyle – “We will remain in a market environment where investors are nervous”
Royal suitor circles Lendlease’s UK developments
Hammerson moves to take full control of £400m Brent Cross
Private equity firm launches £2bn hotels recap
Aware Super bolsters UK investment team
Schroders fires up £100m+ sale of monster industrial park
Top Panattoni executive departs after 18 months
Patron Capital in talks with capital partners over firm’s future
Hanover Green poaches Colliers’ London leasing co-heads
JP Morgan Asset Management names global real estate head
Australian family office plans £1bn housing on UK golf courses