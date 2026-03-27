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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeInvestmentResidentialSpain

Greystar confirms Spanish student housing acquisition

27 Mar 2026 | 13:13 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Straco Real Estate offloads two assets in Salamanca and Valencia

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