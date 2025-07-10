Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateDenmarkInvestmentNordicsResidentialStudent Accommodation

Greystar establishes Danish operations with first local hire

10 Jul 2025 | 14:09 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Martin Christensen takes role as firm completes purchase of three Copenhagen assets

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Urban, Apartment Building

US investor seals €100m deal for Copenhagen student housing

25 Jun 2025
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Greystar confirms Danish market entry

16 May 2025
Read

Greystar closes in on €350m Danish debut

21 Mar 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Living sector giant homes in on €200m Nordic debut

26 Feb 2025
Read