NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Student AccommodationInvestmentIrelandResidentialUK & Ireland

Greystar expands Irish student portfolio with 216-bed acquisition

26 Jun 2026 | 08:16 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Global property giant buys €37m Dublin student scheme from Valeo Groupe Europe

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Nature, Night, Outdoors

Greystar goes supernova with €105m Galaxy portfolio

14 Oct 2025
Read

Atelier agrees £16m backing for Rengen's Cambridge student project

25 Jun 2026
Read

£30m Cambridge student sale up and running

24 Jun 2026
Read

All eyes on occupancy as student pricing tempts investors

17 Jun 2026
Read