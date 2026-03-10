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CorporateIrelandM&AResidentialUK & Ireland

Greystar expands Irish third-party property management business

10 Mar 2026 | 06:58 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Integration of MD Property & Living forms part of Greystar's broader European strategy

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