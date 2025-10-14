Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

IrelandStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Greystar goes supernova with €105m Galaxy portfolio

14 Oct 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Living specialist closes in on latest Irish student deal

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Metropolis, Building, Urban

KKR’s European head of core-plus real estate leaves

9 Oct 2025
Read

Firethorn snaps up City office for hotel project

8 Oct 2025
Read

Expo Real 2025: from surviving to stabilising

8 Oct 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Five questions for Aprirose CEO Manish Gudka

8 Oct 2025
Read