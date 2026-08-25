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Student AccommodationInvestmentIrelandResidentialUK & Ireland

Greystar lands €33m Cork student project

25 Aug 2026 | 18:08 | London | by May Agaran

Copley Court purchased from Elkstone Real Estate on behalf of GEPE II fund

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