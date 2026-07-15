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ResidentialEast of EnglandUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestment

Greystar launches garden-style BTR housing push

15 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace, Guy Montague-Jones

Cambridge deal kick-starts strategy to build 20,000 homes in four years

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