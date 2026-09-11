NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeSpain

Greystar lists €100m+ Madrid aparthotel

11 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

Sale expected to attract both flex living operators and value-add privatisation players

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Clothing, Shirt, Face

Q+A: Node's Khera – “We’re not just trying to disrupt; we’re trying to institutionalise”

4 Sep 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

Q+A: Catella’s Dominik Röhrich on the difficulty of making offices palatable to investors

25 Aug 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

New home secured for €510m Be Casa

24 Aug 2026
Read
Clothing, Coat, Accessories

Eastdil and Savills: how the two sides shape up

14 Aug 2026
Read