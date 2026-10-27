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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeItalyResidentialCorporateDevelopmentFinancingInvestment

Greystar makes Italian debut with Bologna investment

27 Oct 2026 | 07:34 | London | by Angelo Castillo

ING provides €54m financing package for 400-bed student housing development

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