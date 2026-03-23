NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FundraisingBeneluxContinental EuropeFranceGermanyIrelandLondonNetherlandsNordicsResidentialSpainUK & Ireland

Greystar nears €2.2bn close of flagship fund

23 Mar 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Julie Cruz, David Hatcher

Resi vehicle to beat initial €1.8bn target following recent significant equity commitments, including from GIC

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Urban, Downtown

Incus hits €800m target for European credit fund

2 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Norges no-go: talks over Brookfield's €1.6bn International Campus break down

2 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Urban

Norges lands €220m Irish deal as it ramps up living investments

1 Oct 2026
Read
Accessories, Bag, Handbag

Landsec raises £500m for Metrocentre acquisition

1 Oct 2026
Read