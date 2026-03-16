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ResidentialCorporateUK & Ireland

Greystar ramps up third-party management push with Native buy

16 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Ares and Guy Nixon sell stakes in 9,000-home rental manager

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