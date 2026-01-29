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Student AccommodationESGFinancingLondonResidentialSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Greystar secures £140m loan for Wembley student scheme

29 Jan 2026 | 16:12 | London | by May Agaran

Refinancing agreed for Canvas Arthur House

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