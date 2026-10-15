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ResidentialIrelandUK & Ireland

Greystar wins mandate for 1,100-home Dublin portfolio

15 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace, May Agaran

Homes form part of a wider €2bn joint venture

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