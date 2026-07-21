NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleAustriaContinental EuropeGermanyResidentialStudent AccommodationCorporate

Greystar's head of Germany and Austria departs

21 Jul 2026 | 07:33 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Matthias Euler took up the role a year ago

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

HIG Realty forms €1bn German resi platform

16 Jul 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Engel & Völkers appoints new leadership duo

14 Jul 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Five questions for Aequitas Real Estate's founders

7 Jul 2026
Read

Urban Partners hires former German vice chancellor Robert Habeck as senior adviser

6 Jul 2026
Read